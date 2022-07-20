 Skip to content

Avalanches update for 20 July 2022

First step in home protection!

Build 9159870

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can now move when storage is open, it will close when you move away.
    You will feel less stuck!
  • New item avalanche neutralizer, if avalanches come close it will neutralize it!
    Neutralizer disappear in the process.

