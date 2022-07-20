- Can now move when storage is open, it will close when you move away.
You will feel less stuck!
- New item avalanche neutralizer, if avalanches come close it will neutralize it!
Neutralizer disappear in the process.
Avalanches update for 20 July 2022
First step in home protection!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update