Patch 1.1.3

In this update there are three important changes: we’ve added lava (as one is wont to do in the middle of a heatwave), we’ve added a new research mechanic, and we have changed the auto heal.

The research mechanic you can use to research books in Haven’s to uncover clues. If you start from a new world one of such books might just lead you to one the Flame River Court, one of the new level templates that makes use of the new lava themes and mechanics!

The auto heal now works like a fairy in Zelda, it kicks in when you would have kicked the bucket. But it is now a world difficulty setting. All existing worlds have it enabled, but this is not necessarily the case for new worlds you might start…

This will likely be the last update in about 3 weeks. Vacations are happening, and with a small team like ours this means development will come to a standstill for a little while.

New Content

Lava level features with two possible states ‘hot’ and ‘cool’.

Flame Spitter sources in and out lava.

Smelt creatures.

Weapons can now get warped and melted from heat.

New level templates that make use of the lava features: fire caves, and the flame river court.

New research mechanic using books in the library.

Gameplay Changes

Auto healing is now a world difficulty option and works when you would have died, the threshold is removed.

Improving the way unstable grenade rocks work and are used in levels.

Bug Fixes