L-Racers update for 20 July 2022

Update v1.0.5

20 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player's name is now saved so you don't have to re-enter your name every new multiplayer game.
  • If either player in a network game chooses to return to the main menu, a quit signal is sent to the remote player so that they also return to the main menu. Otherwise, we may try to continue playing against another player who isn't there anymore.

