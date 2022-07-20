 Skip to content

Eternal Warfare update for 20 July 2022

Update 1.8.2

Hello everyone,

Here is today's update:

  • Fixed a bug where a unit would prevent the building on the same tile to receive the repair command.
  • Changed the AI building upgrade behavior to prevent it from creating several upgraded construction yards unnecessarily (as seen in the TrulyUniqueGenerals mod).
  • Done an attempt to fix the bug where Steam launches 2 instances of the game simultaneously. If you still get the bug after this update please report on the forum or discord.
  • Updated Allegro to the latest version (5.2.8.0).
  • Several minor bugfixes, mostly regarding the AI and the splash damage calculation.

