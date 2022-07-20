 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 20 July 2022

V0.42.2.3 on Nightly

Share · View all patches · Build 9159373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:
Added a skill window (Default hotkey K)
Added a Cultivation skill

  • Decreases the stamina cost of using the Watering Can, Hoe, and Seed Bags
  • Gives a tiny chance to heal the plant by 5% and level down one disease when watering crops
  • Increases the nutrients of the soil by a very tiny amount when watering crops
    Added a Harvesting skill
  • Changed what traits seeds from cutting grass comes with, they are now based on the harvesting skill level
  • Reduces the stamina cost of cutting grass and harvesting crops with the scythe and sickle
  • Increases the yield of crops by up to 50%

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9159373
Depot 1220601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link