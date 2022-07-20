V0.42.2.3 on Nightly

Features:
Added a skill window (Default hotkey K)
Added a Cultivation skill
- Decreases the stamina cost of using the Watering Can, Hoe, and Seed Bags
- Gives a tiny chance to heal the plant by 5% and level down one disease when watering crops
- Increases the nutrients of the soil by a very tiny amount when watering crops
Added a Harvesting skill
- Changed what traits seeds from cutting grass comes with, they are now based on the harvesting skill level
- Reduces the stamina cost of cutting grass and harvesting crops with the scythe and sickle
- Increases the yield of crops by up to 50%
Changed depots in nightly branch