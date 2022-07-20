July 20th update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Luxury management panel added which can be viewed from reminders or top bar interface
- Tactician Generals now do full counterattack damage
- Can no longer ask a Nation to declare war on another nation if they are Pleased or Friendly with that nation
- DLC is now available when playing in offline mode
- Added tutoring tutorial event to Learn to Play 4
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/5e2192e0c60e9d5de81a0359992daad5
Changed files in this update