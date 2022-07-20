 Skip to content

Old World update for 20 July 2022

July 20th update

July 20th update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Luxury management panel added which can be viewed from reminders or top bar interface
  • Tactician Generals now do full counterattack damage
  • Can no longer ask a Nation to declare war on another nation if they are Pleased or Friendly with that nation
  • DLC is now available when playing in offline mode
  • Added tutoring tutorial event to Learn to Play 4

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/5e2192e0c60e9d5de81a0359992daad5

