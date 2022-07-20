 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 20 July 2022

V.0.1.26 - Building Upgrade & Hotfix!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added sounds to new materials.

-Changed material for T2-T3 building pieces.

-Fixed issue of the "mysterious screen" when changing language.
-Fixed cloud causing flickering on trees.

-Reduced T2-T3 pillar size to match T1.

