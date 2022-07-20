V.0.1.26 - Building Upgrade & Hotfix!

-Added sounds to new materials.
-Changed material for T2-T3 building pieces.
-Fixed issue of the "mysterious screen" when changing language.
-Fixed cloud causing flickering on trees.
-Reduced T2-T3 pillar size to match T1.
Changed files in this update