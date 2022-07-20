Mode type based on players
- Removed 4 player minimum
- If there are up to 4 players, a PvE mode will start automatically
- If there are between 5 and 9 players, a poll will start to choose between PvE and PvP
- If there are 10 or more players, it will be chosen at random like before
Auras (see players through walls)
- Added option to toggle on or off this feature
- Now humans can see each other
Zombie Classes
- Hunter:
- Increased speed
- Decreased protection duration
- Raptor:
- Increased speed
- Decreased protection duration
- Decreased health
- Radioactivo:
- Increased speed
- Decreased protection duration
- Crystal:
- Increased speed
- Strong:
- Increased speed
- Medic:
- Increased tombstone health regeneration rate
RPGs
- 20% extra speed
Forgotten District
- Added extermination mode
Misc
- Blocked certain names when trying to create a character
- Vote menu closes automatically now
