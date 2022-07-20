 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 20 July 2022

1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9158772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mode type based on players

  • Removed 4 player minimum
  • If there are up to 4 players, a PvE mode will start automatically
  • If there are between 5 and 9 players, a poll will start to choose between PvE and PvP
  • If there are 10 or more players, it will be chosen at random like before

Auras (see players through walls)

  • Added option to toggle on or off this feature
  • Now humans can see each other

Zombie Classes

  • Hunter:
  • Increased speed
  • Decreased protection duration
  • Raptor:
  • Increased speed
  • Decreased protection duration
  • Decreased health
  • Radioactivo:
  • Increased speed
  • Decreased protection duration
  • Crystal:
  • Increased speed
  • Strong:
  • Increased speed
  • Medic:
  • Increased tombstone health regeneration rate

RPGs

  • 20% extra speed

Forgotten District

  • Added extermination mode

Misc

  • Blocked certain names when trying to create a character
  • Vote menu closes automatically now

