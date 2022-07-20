 Skip to content

The Conquest of Go update for 20 July 2022

Patch 0.22.1

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an issue where saving graphics settings was affecting other machine-specific settings such as AI settings, which weren't restored until the game was relaunched.
  • Fixed an issue where the minimum wait time for an AI move was being unintentionally decreased for matches which have no time limit.
  • Fixed an issue with the new feature activation tracking, where features that are disabled automatically at certain points were unintentionally being saved as the player's preference.
  • Fixed a text issue in the campaign tutorial for all languages which referenced a button on the left side, which was actually on the right side.

