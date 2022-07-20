- Fixed an issue where saving graphics settings was affecting other machine-specific settings such as AI settings, which weren't restored until the game was relaunched.
- Fixed an issue where the minimum wait time for an AI move was being unintentionally decreased for matches which have no time limit.
- Fixed an issue with the new feature activation tracking, where features that are disabled automatically at certain points were unintentionally being saved as the player's preference.
- Fixed a text issue in the campaign tutorial for all languages which referenced a button on the left side, which was actually on the right side.
The Conquest of Go update for 20 July 2022
Patch 0.22.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
