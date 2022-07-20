 Skip to content

Aggressor update for 20 July 2022

Patch 1.1.7

Build 9158628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update following up on 1.1.6 with some changes and tweaks plus an extra livery for the XF-20.

Changelog

  • Added: nation can now be switched in the menu by clicking on the big nato/ussr text top left of the
    screen.
  • Fixed: invert roll/pitch mouse control settings
  • Fixed: weapon controls not picking up stick inputs
  • Fixed: music not playing occasionally
  • Changed: data no longer saved when exiting instant dogfight, only when moving to the hangar,
    decreasing load time.
  • Fixed: wingtip weapons exploding on some aircraft
  • Fixed: tail surfaces coming off XFS-8, XFY-107, MGI-23 and Taifun
  • Tweaked: cloud intensity ridges map
  • Fixed: bombs exploding in various configurations
  • Fixed: auto-trim not kicking in
  • Tweaked: XP-84B ammo count
  • Added: XP-84B afterburner visual
  • Added: XF-20 livery
  • Tweaked: tree color arena map

Changed files in this update

