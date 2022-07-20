Patch 1.1.7
A small update following up on 1.1.6 with some changes and tweaks plus an extra livery for the XF-20.
Changelog
- Added: nation can now be switched in the menu by clicking on the big nato/ussr text top left of the
screen.
- Fixed: invert roll/pitch mouse control settings
- Fixed: weapon controls not picking up stick inputs
- Fixed: music not playing occasionally
- Changed: data no longer saved when exiting instant dogfight, only when moving to the hangar,
decreasing load time.
- Fixed: wingtip weapons exploding on some aircraft
- Fixed: tail surfaces coming off XFS-8, XFY-107, MGI-23 and Taifun
- Tweaked: cloud intensity ridges map
- Fixed: bombs exploding in various configurations
- Fixed: auto-trim not kicking in
- Tweaked: XP-84B ammo count
- Added: XP-84B afterburner visual
- Added: XF-20 livery
- Tweaked: tree color arena map
