梦境魔法意志 测试版 update for 20 July 2022

2022-7-22 version update

2022-7-22 version update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. Added 13 new maps
  2. Added 2 new magic
  3. Added 2 new hero
  4. Added 3 new cards
  5. Fix a series of bugs

Official QQ group: 392658344
Welcome to join us!

