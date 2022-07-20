 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 20 July 2022

Patch 1.0.2 is up now

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Added a warning when trying to invite friends while the room is closed
  • Reduced the number of dolls during the orphan's exorcism
  • Reduced the volume of doors breaking
  • Reduced the volume of adding/removing an object from the exorcism table

Bug Fixes

  • Optimized the orphan's dolls' AI (deeper optimization will come in next patches)
  • Fixed a bug where the orphan would keep crying while counting down at the start of the exorcism
  • Corrected a text on the cartomancer's pause screen
  • Fixed early culling of the billiard table
  • Fixed early culling of a small rug
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to see through doors and walls at specific angles

