Patch 1.0.2 is up now

Adjustments
- Added a warning when trying to invite friends while the room is closed
- Reduced the number of dolls during the orphan's exorcism
- Reduced the volume of doors breaking
- Reduced the volume of adding/removing an object from the exorcism table
Bug Fixes
- Optimized the orphan's dolls' AI (deeper optimization will come in next patches)
- Fixed a bug where the orphan would keep crying while counting down at the start of the exorcism
- Corrected a text on the cartomancer's pause screen
- Fixed early culling of the billiard table
- Fixed early culling of a small rug
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to see through doors and walls at specific angles
