Neighbor Fight Playtest update for 20 July 2022

New Playtesting Version v0.3.0.1

  • Fix Attempt - Pedestrian interaction causes huge latency
  • Fix Attempt - Spam click buying causes negative balance
  • Fix Attempt - Weed doesn't come out of the taps
  • Fix Attempt - Weed count

