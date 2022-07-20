- Fix Attempt - Pedestrian interaction causes huge latency
- Fix Attempt - Spam click buying causes negative balance
- Fix Attempt - Weed doesn't come out of the taps
- Fix Attempt - Weed count
Neighbor Fight Playtest update for 20 July 2022
New Playtesting Version v0.3.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update