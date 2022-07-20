 Skip to content

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion update for 20 July 2022

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion - Hotfix for v1.97

Build 9158228

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ironclad Games and Stardock Entertainment have released a small hotfix for v1.97 of Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion today. This update should resolve the issues reported in running the game.

  • Removed incorrect dinput8.dll file that prevented the game from launching for some users - especially on Windows 8. (Note that if you added this manually, you can safely delete it).
  • Updated some code in the file system that may help fix with issues where the game can't read/write to is settings directory.
  • Resolved (hopefully) multiplayer server stability issues.

