Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion - Hotfix for v1.97

Ironclad Games and Stardock Entertainment have released a small hotfix for v1.97 of Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion today. This update should resolve the issues reported in running the game.
- Removed incorrect dinput8.dll file that prevented the game from launching for some users - especially on Windows 8. (Note that if you added this manually, you can safely delete it).
- Updated some code in the file system that may help fix with issues where the game can't read/write to is settings directory.
- Resolved (hopefully) multiplayer server stability issues.
