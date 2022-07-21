 Skip to content

Quest Rooms update for 21 July 2022

Hotfix v0.55.87

Build 9157906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Chapter 2: additional sounds and effects added.
  2. Chapter 2: the room with the spiders has become more complicated, now the door would not open till all the spiders killed.
  3. Chapter 2: some complications have been made in the room with water and electricity, now it will be impossible to open the door unless you turn on the electricity.
  4. Chapter 2: the keycard from the rotating room has been deleted...Ooops)
  5. Chapter 2: the puzzle where there are a few words in the code can be written with capitals and lower case.
  6. Small insignificant fixes.

