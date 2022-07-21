- Chapter 2: additional sounds and effects added.
- Chapter 2: the room with the spiders has become more complicated, now the door would not open till all the spiders killed.
- Chapter 2: some complications have been made in the room with water and electricity, now it will be impossible to open the door unless you turn on the electricity.
- Chapter 2: the keycard from the rotating room has been deleted...Ooops)
- Chapter 2: the puzzle where there are a few words in the code can be written with capitals and lower case.
- Small insignificant fixes.
Quest Rooms update for 21 July 2022
Hotfix v0.55.87
Patchnotes via Steam Community
