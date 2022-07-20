- Fixes a bug where some players could not connect to online services.
Kitty Powers' Matchmaker update for 20 July 2022
Version 1.17.2a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PC Depot Depot 285741
- Loading history…
Mac Depot Depot 285742
- Loading history…
PC 32bit Depot Depot 285743
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update