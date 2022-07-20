 Skip to content

Kitty Powers' Matchmaker update for 20 July 2022

Version 1.17.2a

  • Fixes a bug where some players could not connect to online services.

Changed files in this update

PC Depot Depot 285741
Mac Depot Depot 285742
PC 32bit Depot Depot 285743
