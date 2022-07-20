 Skip to content

Coronation update for 20 July 2022

Patch 0.23.4

Patch 0.23.4 · Build 9157493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added back bandit raids, who attack twice each night.
  • You won't be able to open the world map during a war.
  • Dangerous Lands quest chooses a random settlement of yours if you own any.

Fixes:

  • Impending war notification not being removed.

