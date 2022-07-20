addition:
- Achievement
- Sound effect when the player is hit
Fix:
- Thorn hit box in Stage 2
Adjustment:
- Restart time when hit
- Fall judgment coordinates of the last boss area
- Wire length
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
addition:
Fix:
Adjustment:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update