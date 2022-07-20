 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat's Cradle update for 20 July 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9157371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

addition:

  • Achievement
  • Sound effect when the player is hit

Fix:

  • Thorn hit box in Stage 2

Adjustment:

  • Restart time when hit
  • Fall judgment coordinates of the last boss area
  • Wire length

Changed files in this update

Depot 1472041
  • Loading history…
Depot 1472042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link