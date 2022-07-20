- Poison and bleed now do damage as intended, unreduced by armor
- Fixed an issue where the boulder trap would be invisible
- Fixed an issue where worlds could not be loaded (infinite loading screen) because some tiles would be erroneously regarded as corrupted
Tinkertown update for 20 July 2022
Early Access 0.13.3b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
