Tinkertown update for 20 July 2022

Early Access 0.13.3b

20 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Poison and bleed now do damage as intended, unreduced by armor
  • Fixed an issue where the boulder trap would be invisible
  • Fixed an issue where worlds could not be loaded (infinite loading screen) because some tiles would be erroneously regarded as corrupted

