Kiteboarding Pro update for 20 July 2022

July update 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Further tweaks to kiteloop physics
  • Fixed bug where player was rotating on the water while keeping the kite high on 50 knots
  • Fixed visual artifacts on waves
  • Fixed "blinking" waves bug
  • Improved performance of waves
  • Fixed bug where water shader was not updating according to time of day
  • Further water shader optimization
  • 313/BJ now possible in switch stance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1629302
