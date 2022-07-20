July update 2

- Further tweaks to kiteloop physics
- Fixed bug where player was rotating on the water while keeping the kite high on 50 knots
- Fixed visual artifacts on waves
- Fixed "blinking" waves bug
- Improved performance of waves
- Fixed bug where water shader was not updating according to time of day
- Further water shader optimization
- 313/BJ now possible in switch stance
