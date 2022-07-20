 Skip to content

Moon Runner update for 20 July 2022

Update Notes for V0.3

V0.3 Patch Notes:

  • Added "Invert Y Axis" and "Invert X Axis" toggle options in Input Settings and removed relevant rebinding option to avoid conflicts.
  • Added progress bar to each delivery widget on the HUD, showing how close to the delivery monolith the player currently is.
  • Tweaks/fixes to landscape materials, textures and rendering.
  • Tweaks/fixes to visual effects.
  • Tweaks/fixes to UI.
  • Tweaks/fixes to character animation, model and textures.
  • Balanced graphics presets.
  • Extended leaderboard table entries length to 50.
  • Balanced delivery rewards and score system, added remaining credits to final score.
  • Fixed various minor bugs.
  • Added Steam Achievements.

