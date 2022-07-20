Update Notes for V0.3

V0.3 Patch Notes:
- Added "Invert Y Axis" and "Invert X Axis" toggle options in Input Settings and removed relevant rebinding option to avoid conflicts.
- Added progress bar to each delivery widget on the HUD, showing how close to the delivery monolith the player currently is.
- Tweaks/fixes to landscape materials, textures and rendering.
- Tweaks/fixes to visual effects.
- Tweaks/fixes to UI.
- Tweaks/fixes to character animation, model and textures.
- Balanced graphics presets.
- Extended leaderboard table entries length to 50.
- Balanced delivery rewards and score system, added remaining credits to final score.
- Fixed various minor bugs.
- Added Steam Achievements.
Changed files in this update