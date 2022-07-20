Istoria: Release Patch Notes

Epilogue:
- The Game now has an Epilogue, that tells story stories for the characters after Istoria.
Autosave:
- Now used diffrend names (AutoSave AutoSave2... - was AutoSave AutoSave1...)
Animation:
- New Animation bhunger (Buring Hunger, Hungering Flame).
Credit:
- The Credits now show Artworks (first drafts of the Characters).
- New headline for testing.
- Credits now have a loading screen (no loading stutter).
- Credits now have a pause buttons.
- Credits now have a speedup buttons.
- Credits now have a play buttons.
Artwork:
- New Background highheaven (chapter 4).
- New Background nemu_riel (chapter 4, final).
- New Background nemu_riel_flash (chapter 4, final).
- New Background nemu_riel_smile (chapter 4, final).
- New Background nemu_riel_crack (chapter 4, final).
- New Background nemu_riel_dissolve (chapter 4, final).
- New Background riel (chapter 1).
- New Background riel_memory (chapter 1).
- New Background aval_land_dark (braydon quest background, Chapter 3).
- New Background aval_land_blur (braydon quest background, Chapter 3).
- New Background tia_aval (Chapter 3).
- Finshed Background riel_frozenwast (chapter 2).
- Finshed Background lastgate (chapter 2).
- Reworked Background highheaven (brighter sky more stars new clouds).
- New Dialogue Artwork Angra (not shadow, Chapter 4).
- New Dialogue Artwork Angra (crumbling, Chapter 4).
- New Dialogue Artwork Reagan (dragon wounded, Chapter 4).
- New Dialogue Artwork aristophoenix (Chapter 3).
- New Credit Artwork ploa.
- New Credit Artwork derek.
- New Credit Artwork tia.
- New Credit Artwork elysa.
- New Credit Artwork cecee.
- New Credit Artwork elena.
- New Credit Artwork reagan.
- New Credit Artwork nemu.
- New Icon areaper (Weapon, Awakened Reaper).
- New Icon darkbargain (Artifact).
- New Icon darkbargaine (Effect).
- New Icon creepingdeath (Creeping Death, Braydon).
- New Icon deterioration (Deterioration, Braydon).
- New Icon charredbow (Charred Bow).
- New Icon remnantglory (Remnant Glory).
- New Icon vgrimoire (Volcanic Grimoire).
- New Icon amberjewel (Amber Jewel).
- New Icon flamepique (Flame Pique).
- New Icon loyalty (Loyalty).
- New Icon tatsugauntlet (Tatsu Gauntlet).
- New Icon tatsustance (Tatsu Stance).
- New Icon remembrance (Elysa, passive).
- New Icon vengeance (Cecce, passive).
- Reworked Icon godbloodpotion (God Blood Potion).
- Reworked Icon loyality (now use fens artwork - weapon).
- New Hub Icon cave_dr (ploa sidequest).
- New Hub Icon apride (Annex of Pride).
- New Hub Icon rewind (for resetting chapter 4).
- New Character Artwork derek (bloody cure grafic).
- Derke vamp grafic used in dialogue if quest was completed.
- New Map Artwork island (burned, Sideqeust).
- Finshed Map Artwork chapter4.
- New Credit Icon pause.
- New Credit speedup.
- New Credit play.
Chapter 1:
- Renamed Mission "Stone Hunt" to "Quarry expedition" (chapter 1, farming).
- Renamed Mission "Searching for Water" to "Searching for water" (chapter 1).
- Renamed Mission "Water Delivery" to "Deliver the water" (chapter 1).
- Renamed Mission "Looking for the Cleric" to "The cleric Luca" (chapter 1, sidequest).
- Renamed Mission "Stone Hunt" to "The problem at the quarry" (chapter 1).
- Renamed Mission "Return to the Village" to "Return to the village" (chapter 1).
- Renamed Mission "Your Knight arrived" to "Opening the Gateway" (chapter 1).
- Renamed Mission "Return to Village" to "Searching for the cleric" (chapter 1).
- Renamed Mission "Visiting the Hamlet" to "The road to the Hamlet" (chapter 1).
Chapter 2:
- Renamed Hub "Maiden's Reach" to "Maidens' Reach" (chapter 2).
- Renamed Mission "Meeting the Elder" to "The Vampire Cave" (chapter 2).
- Renamed Mission "Leaving the Demon Realm" to "The Gateway to Aval" (chapter 2).
- Renamed Mission "Thirst for Knowledge" to "New knowledge" (chapter 2, reward).
- Renamed Mission "Buy Ingredients" to "Buy ingredients" (chapter 2, sidequest).
- Renamed Mission "Curing Derek" to "A potion to cure Derek" (chapter 2, sidequest).
- Renamed Mission "Thirst for Knowledge" to "Light and Dark" (chapter 2, sidequest).
- Renamed Hub "Darkness Rift" to "Rift" (chaopter 2).
- Renamed Mission "Thirst for Knowledge" to "The Rift" (chapter 2, sidequst).
- Renamed Mission "Hunt down Ploa" to "The Frozen Waste" (chapter 2).
- Renamed Mission "Wyvern mount" to "Wyvern" (chapter 2).
- Renamed Mission "Demon Maidens" to "Maidens' Reach" (chapter 2).
- Lucas Sidequest now dropts more loot.
Chapter 3:
- Finished Sidequest Stabilisation.
- Finshed balancing for the hungering flame (sidequest).
- Renamed Mission "Dungeons" to "Inside the Dungeon" (chapter 3).
- Renamed Mission "Prepare for the Corrupted Forest" to "Preparing for the Corrupted Forest" (chapter 3).
- Renamed Mission "Return to Aval" to " Returning to Aval" (chapter 3).
- Renamed Mission "A fool far from Home" to "The bond between sisters" (chapter 3).
- Renamed Mission "A fool far from Home" to "Myla in trouble" (chapter 3).
- Renamed Mission "Stabilisation" to "Breaking the pact" (chapter 3).
- Elysa/Cecee Sidequest now dropts more loot.
- Ploa Sidequest now dropts more loot.
- Now uses new forest background (more corrupted) for the final fight inside the forest.
- Aristo hp reduced to 2520 (was 2850).
- Elena hp reduced to 2400 (was 2800).
- Aristos fire orb barrage now hits 3 times (was 5).
- Aristos [Phoenix Flame] now goes not apply burn (this change applies to enemy and player units)
- Aristos [Phoenix Flame] now only deal 30% less dmg (only for enemy units).
- Ploa Sidequest now has a new hub for the final mission.
- Ploa Sidequest new battle preperation mission info.
- Ploa Sidequest new battle dialogue when more enemies spawn.
- Myla (mirror) now has 600 hp (was 500).
- Twin Gladiator now each have 1200 hp (was 1500).
- Manticore now has 2350 hp (was 2650).
- Aristo now has 2300 hp (was 2520).
- Giant Moth [Poison Mist] now deals 20dmg (was 25).
- Giant Moth [Deep Poison] now deals 30dmg (was 40).
- Giant Moth now has stats.
- Hungering Flame now has stats.
Chapter 4:
- Renamed Mission "Downfall" to "Riel" (chapter 4).
- Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Pacifism" to "The Counsellor of Pacifism: Fen" (chapter 4).
- Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Time" to "The Counsellor of Time: Ozan" (chapter 4).
- Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Spirit" to "The Counsellor of Spirit: Medes" (chapter 4).
- Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Corruption" to "The Counsellor of Corruption: Gordana" (chapter 4).
- Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Pride" to "The Counsellor of Pride: Vesta" (chapter 4).
- Gordana now has 2400 hp (was 3100).
- Gordana now has 40 mag (was 63).
- Medes [Superior Mind] now works.
- Medes now has 2200 hp (was 3100).
- Ozan now has 2000 hp (was 2700).
- Ozan now has 38 mag (was 40).
- Ozan now has 32 str (was 30).
- Time Winder now has 150 hp (was 300).
- Time Winder now has -20% physical resistance (was 0%).
- Vesta now has 3000 hp (was 5600).
- Vesta now has 40 str (was 45).
- Vesta now attack 2 times (was 3).
- Fen now has 3000 hp (was 3200).
- Fen now uses new attacks.
- Fens [Uncontrolled Dimension] now increases aoe action dmg by 400% (was 200%).
- Riel now has 2700 hp (was 3050).
- Riel now has 30 mag (was 35).
- Riel now has 30 str (was 35).
- Riel now has 50 crit (was 15).
- Riel now attack 2 times (was 3).
- Riels [Medess Presence] now heal 20 hp (was 40).
- Riels [Dark Grip] now deal 14 dmg (was 40) - but aoe attacks also apply [Dark Grip].
- Riels [Burn] now deal 8 dmg (was 23) - but aoe attacks also apply [Burn].
- Riels [Morning Pride] now incresses crit by 30% (was 20%).
- Riels [Noon Pride] now incresses all damage done by 50% (was 100%).
- Now uses the tiawounded background in the final dialogue.
Items:
- New Weapon [Awakened Reaper] (Scythe).
- New Weapon [Flame Pique].
- New Weapon [Volcanic Grimoire].
- New Weapon [Charred Bow].
- New Artifact [Dark Bargain].
- New Artifact [Amber Jewel].
Skills:
- Phoenix transformation now preload grafics.
- New Skill [Peacemaker] (Enemy, Fen).
- [Divine Sol] (Cleric) now cost 10ap (was 20).
- [Divine Sol] (Cleric) cooldown now is 3 turns (was 4).
- [Smite Unholy] (cleric) now cost 15ap (was 20).
- [Smite Unholy] (cleric) now cost 22mp (was 28).
- [Heart Thrust] (Spearmaster) now has 40% crit (was 12%).
- [Pride Flame] now uses holynova animation and icon.
Effect:
- New Passive [Deterioration] (Braydon - fight).
- New Effect [Awakened Feast] (Awakened Reaper).
- New Effect [Awakened Soul Feast] (Awakened Reaper).
- New Effect [Dark Bargain] (Artifact, Dark Bargain).
- New Effect [Burn Amplification] (Amber Jewel).
- New Effect [Hot Cut] (Flame Pique).
- New Effect [Volcanic Amplification] (Flame volcanic Grimoire).
- New Effect [Remnant Glory] (Charred Bow).
Fixed:
- If the hp/mp war ist under 1%, the bar will not not complete disappear.
- The instant endturn key now only works if there is no animation playing.
- A bug were enemy Unit would cast debuff on themself.
- A bug were global effects would not be applied (aura debuffs).
- a bug where combat animation could play even if the action failed.
