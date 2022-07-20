 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Istoria update for 20 July 2022

Istoria: Release Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9156256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Epilogue:

  • The Game now has an Epilogue, that tells story stories for the characters after Istoria.

Autosave:

  • Now used diffrend names (AutoSave AutoSave2... - was AutoSave AutoSave1...)

Animation:

  • New Animation bhunger (Buring Hunger, Hungering Flame).

Credit:

  • The Credits now show Artworks (first drafts of the Characters).
  • New headline for testing.
  • Credits now have a loading screen (no loading stutter).
  • Credits now have a pause buttons.
  • Credits now have a speedup buttons.
  • Credits now have a play buttons.

Artwork:

  • New Background highheaven (chapter 4).
  • New Background nemu_riel (chapter 4, final).
  • New Background nemu_riel_flash (chapter 4, final).
  • New Background nemu_riel_smile (chapter 4, final).
  • New Background nemu_riel_crack (chapter 4, final).
  • New Background nemu_riel_dissolve (chapter 4, final).
  • New Background riel (chapter 1).
  • New Background riel_memory (chapter 1).
  • New Background aval_land_dark (braydon quest background, Chapter 3).
  • New Background aval_land_blur (braydon quest background, Chapter 3).
  • New Background tia_aval (Chapter 3).
  • Finshed Background riel_frozenwast (chapter 2).
  • Finshed Background lastgate (chapter 2).
  • Reworked Background highheaven (brighter sky more stars new clouds).
  • New Dialogue Artwork Angra (not shadow, Chapter 4).
  • New Dialogue Artwork Angra (crumbling, Chapter 4).
  • New Dialogue Artwork Reagan (dragon wounded, Chapter 4).
  • New Dialogue Artwork aristophoenix (Chapter 3).
  • New Credit Artwork ploa.
  • New Credit Artwork derek.
  • New Credit Artwork tia.
  • New Credit Artwork elysa.
  • New Credit Artwork cecee.
  • New Credit Artwork elena.
  • New Credit Artwork reagan.
  • New Credit Artwork nemu.
  • New Icon areaper (Weapon, Awakened Reaper).
  • New Icon darkbargain (Artifact).
  • New Icon darkbargaine (Effect).
  • New Icon creepingdeath (Creeping Death, Braydon).
  • New Icon deterioration (Deterioration, Braydon).
  • New Icon charredbow (Charred Bow).
  • New Icon remnantglory (Remnant Glory).
  • New Icon vgrimoire (Volcanic Grimoire).
  • New Icon amberjewel (Amber Jewel).
  • New Icon flamepique (Flame Pique).
  • New Icon loyalty (Loyalty).
  • New Icon tatsugauntlet (Tatsu Gauntlet).
  • New Icon tatsustance (Tatsu Stance).
  • New Icon remembrance (Elysa, passive).
  • New Icon vengeance (Cecce, passive).
  • Reworked Icon godbloodpotion (God Blood Potion).
  • Reworked Icon loyality (now use fens artwork - weapon).
  • New Hub Icon cave_dr (ploa sidequest).
  • New Hub Icon apride (Annex of Pride).
  • New Hub Icon rewind (for resetting chapter 4).
  • New Character Artwork derek (bloody cure grafic).
  • Derke vamp grafic used in dialogue if quest was completed.
  • New Map Artwork island (burned, Sideqeust).
  • Finshed Map Artwork chapter4.
  • New Credit Icon pause.
  • New Credit speedup.
  • New Credit play.

Chapter 1:

  • Renamed Mission "Stone Hunt" to "Quarry expedition" (chapter 1, farming).
  • Renamed Mission "Searching for Water" to "Searching for water" (chapter 1).
  • Renamed Mission "Water Delivery" to "Deliver the water" (chapter 1).
  • Renamed Mission "Looking for the Cleric" to "The cleric Luca" (chapter 1, sidequest).
  • Renamed Mission "Stone Hunt" to "The problem at the quarry" (chapter 1).
  • Renamed Mission "Return to the Village" to "Return to the village" (chapter 1).
  • Renamed Mission "Your Knight arrived" to "Opening the Gateway" (chapter 1).
  • Renamed Mission "Return to Village" to "Searching for the cleric" (chapter 1).
  • Renamed Mission "Visiting the Hamlet" to "The road to the Hamlet" (chapter 1).

Chapter 2:

  • Renamed Hub "Maiden's Reach" to "Maidens' Reach" (chapter 2).
  • Renamed Mission "Meeting the Elder" to "The Vampire Cave" (chapter 2).
  • Renamed Mission "Leaving the Demon Realm" to "The Gateway to Aval" (chapter 2).
  • Renamed Mission "Thirst for Knowledge" to "New knowledge" (chapter 2, reward).
  • Renamed Mission "Buy Ingredients" to "Buy ingredients" (chapter 2, sidequest).
  • Renamed Mission "Curing Derek" to "A potion to cure Derek" (chapter 2, sidequest).
  • Renamed Mission "Thirst for Knowledge" to "Light and Dark" (chapter 2, sidequest).
  • Renamed Hub "Darkness Rift" to "Rift" (chaopter 2).
  • Renamed Mission "Thirst for Knowledge" to "The Rift" (chapter 2, sidequst).
  • Renamed Mission "Hunt down Ploa" to "The Frozen Waste" (chapter 2).
  • Renamed Mission "Wyvern mount" to "Wyvern" (chapter 2).
  • Renamed Mission "Demon Maidens" to "Maidens' Reach" (chapter 2).
  • Lucas Sidequest now dropts more loot.

Chapter 3:

  • Finished Sidequest Stabilisation.
  • Finshed balancing for the hungering flame (sidequest).
  • Renamed Mission "Dungeons" to "Inside the Dungeon" (chapter 3).
  • Renamed Mission "Prepare for the Corrupted Forest" to "Preparing for the Corrupted Forest" (chapter 3).
  • Renamed Mission "Return to Aval" to " Returning to Aval" (chapter 3).
  • Renamed Mission "A fool far from Home" to "The bond between sisters" (chapter 3).
  • Renamed Mission "A fool far from Home" to "Myla in trouble" (chapter 3).
  • Renamed Mission "Stabilisation" to "Breaking the pact" (chapter 3).
  • Elysa/Cecee Sidequest now dropts more loot.
  • Ploa Sidequest now dropts more loot.
  • Now uses new forest background (more corrupted) for the final fight inside the forest.
  • Aristo hp reduced to 2520 (was 2850).
  • Elena hp reduced to 2400 (was 2800).
  • Aristos fire orb barrage now hits 3 times (was 5).
  • Aristos [Phoenix Flame] now goes not apply burn (this change applies to enemy and player units)
  • Aristos [Phoenix Flame] now only deal 30% less dmg (only for enemy units).
  • Ploa Sidequest now has a new hub for the final mission.
  • Ploa Sidequest new battle preperation mission info.
  • Ploa Sidequest new battle dialogue when more enemies spawn.
  • Myla (mirror) now has 600 hp (was 500).
  • Twin Gladiator now each have 1200 hp (was 1500).
  • Manticore now has 2350 hp (was 2650).
  • Aristo now has 2300 hp (was 2520).
  • Giant Moth [Poison Mist] now deals 20dmg (was 25).
  • Giant Moth [Deep Poison] now deals 30dmg (was 40).
  • Giant Moth now has stats.
  • Hungering Flame now has stats.

Chapter 4:

  • Renamed Mission "Downfall" to "Riel" (chapter 4).
  • Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Pacifism" to "The Counsellor of Pacifism: Fen" (chapter 4).
  • Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Time" to "The Counsellor of Time: Ozan" (chapter 4).
  • Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Spirit" to "The Counsellor of Spirit: Medes" (chapter 4).
  • Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Corruption" to "The Counsellor of Corruption: Gordana" (chapter 4).
  • Renamed Mission "The Counsellor of Pride" to "The Counsellor of Pride: Vesta" (chapter 4).
  • Gordana now has 2400 hp (was 3100).
  • Gordana now has 40 mag (was 63).
  • Medes [Superior Mind] now works.
  • Medes now has 2200 hp (was 3100).
  • Ozan now has 2000 hp (was 2700).
  • Ozan now has 38 mag (was 40).
  • Ozan now has 32 str (was 30).
  • Time Winder now has 150 hp (was 300).
  • Time Winder now has -20% physical resistance (was 0%).
  • Vesta now has 3000 hp (was 5600).
  • Vesta now has 40 str (was 45).
  • Vesta now attack 2 times (was 3).
  • Fen now has 3000 hp (was 3200).
  • Fen now uses new attacks.
  • Fens [Uncontrolled Dimension] now increases aoe action dmg by 400% (was 200%).
  • Riel now has 2700 hp (was 3050).
  • Riel now has 30 mag (was 35).
  • Riel now has 30 str (was 35).
  • Riel now has 50 crit (was 15).
  • Riel now attack 2 times (was 3).
  • Riels [Medess Presence] now heal 20 hp (was 40).
  • Riels [Dark Grip] now deal 14 dmg (was 40) - but aoe attacks also apply [Dark Grip].
  • Riels [Burn] now deal 8 dmg (was 23) - but aoe attacks also apply [Burn].
  • Riels [Morning Pride] now incresses crit by 30% (was 20%).
  • Riels [Noon Pride] now incresses all damage done by 50% (was 100%).
  • Now uses the tiawounded background in the final dialogue.

Items:

  • New Weapon [Awakened Reaper] (Scythe).
  • New Weapon [Flame Pique].
  • New Weapon [Volcanic Grimoire].
  • New Weapon [Charred Bow].
  • New Artifact [Dark Bargain].
  • New Artifact [Amber Jewel].

Skills:

  • Phoenix transformation now preload grafics.
  • New Skill [Peacemaker] (Enemy, Fen).
  • [Divine Sol] (Cleric) now cost 10ap (was 20).
  • [Divine Sol] (Cleric) cooldown now is 3 turns (was 4).
  • [Smite Unholy] (cleric) now cost 15ap (was 20).
  • [Smite Unholy] (cleric) now cost 22mp (was 28).
  • [Heart Thrust] (Spearmaster) now has 40% crit (was 12%).
  • [Pride Flame] now uses holynova animation and icon.

Effect:

  • New Passive [Deterioration] (Braydon - fight).
  • New Effect [Awakened Feast] (Awakened Reaper).
  • New Effect [Awakened Soul Feast] (Awakened Reaper).
  • New Effect [Dark Bargain] (Artifact, Dark Bargain).
  • New Effect [Burn Amplification] (Amber Jewel).
  • New Effect [Hot Cut] (Flame Pique).
  • New Effect [Volcanic Amplification] (Flame volcanic Grimoire).
  • New Effect [Remnant Glory] (Charred Bow).

Fixed:

  • If the hp/mp war ist under 1%, the bar will not not complete disappear.
  • The instant endturn key now only works if there is no animation playing.
  • A bug were enemy Unit would cast debuff on themself.
  • A bug were global effects would not be applied (aura debuffs).
  • a bug where combat animation could play even if the action failed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1251271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link