- Added belt height setting to VR Settings on the datapad, allowing players to set a customized height for the inventory menu and datapad holster
- An additonal pin button now appears on the belt when the inventory menu is pinned in place to allow players to more easily retract the inventory menu
- Fixed inventory menu dissapearing momentarily when being unpinned
- Fixed pad holster insertion when using extended manipulator spheres
I Fetch Rocks update for 20 July 2022
Patch notes for 0.3.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update