I Fetch Rocks update for 20 July 2022

Patch notes for 0.3.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added belt height setting to VR Settings on the datapad, allowing players to set a customized height for the inventory menu and datapad holster
  • An additonal pin button now appears on the belt when the inventory menu is pinned in place to allow players to more easily retract the inventory menu
  • Fixed inventory menu dissapearing momentarily when being unpinned
  • Fixed pad holster insertion when using extended manipulator spheres

Changed files in this update

