• 增加郎中疗伤功能
• 增加驿站住店可以快速推进时间
• 开始阶段-【义父的包裹】获取铜钱奖励提高
• 修复千年不枯藤采集错误问题
• 优化情珊记忆线索提示
• [fix] 任务剧情文本调整
• 优化烹饪和炼丹UI，按照品质排序
• 优化丹炉批量炼制逻辑
• 删除后山小路，乡场大道明雷模式的小怪
• 调整萨二姐难度：鬼佛报（反伤25%->15%）,万法护身(降低伤害100%->50%，持续30->20秒)
• [fix] 自动寻路中使用帐篷碰到怪会卡时间，并且循环
灵墟 update for 20 July 2022
7月20日更新
