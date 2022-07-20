Patch Date: 2022-07-20

Patch V1.0.3 List:

1、Update the requirements of ending “Hot spring trip” and “Stream tracing”.

2、Update the requirements of the ending “Champion Inn” : Achieve more than 15 victories in Culinary Battle and Clerk Battle.

3、Update several CP ending requirements.

4、Update the rules of Inherit points.

5、Fix the bug about repeat voice.

6、Fix the script of the save/load interface.

7、Update the Battle gift of “Ding Xiulan”.

8、Update the script of multi Diary notes.

9、Update the Diary note of “Desert Oasis” in June.

10、Add the price data in Menu setting.

11、Fix the figure in Manager setting.

12、Fix the bug of missing arrow in Low Display Quality.

13、Fix the skill bug of the role “Long You”.

14、Fix the bugs of role moving in the Mooncult Inn.