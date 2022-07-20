Hey there everyone! I hope you're all ready to take on the Grimheart Gang because...

TOMBSTAR IS OUT NOW!

Thank you so much for all of your support! Your love, feedback and encouragement have been invaluable to us! A MASSIVE thank you to everyone who has jumped in to help test and given us invaluable feedback as well!

We’re all incredibly proud of how TombStar has progressed, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed working on it! It's been very emotional seeing it all come together, and we can't wait to start seeing you destroy those Grimhearts!

If you run into any problems, please don't hesitate to let us know - either on the steam forums or in our lovely [DISCORD](discord.gg/tombstar)!

Here's to all of us saving the planet, make sure you share lots of screenshots with us and let us know how you get on!

Lots of love

The TombStar Team xoxo