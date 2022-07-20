 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SVFI update for 20 July 2022

SVFI 3.15 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9155045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Pro: New VFI Model for Anime: IFUNet，by SVFI Team, higher quality with slower speed
  • Pro: New De-duplication mode for Anime: “Frame Re-distribution” mode，which is complimentary to “1-N” dedup modes, improving vfi performance of anime
  • Pro: New mode for NCNN Super Resolution Models: TTA, which improves grain details of output
  • New VFI Model for 3D Footage: IFRNet，A SOTA(for now hhh) vfi model.
  • New VFI Model: NCNN DAIN. Herald of modern VFI. Notice that it consumes a lot of VRAM. If you encounters vkQueueSubmit Failed error, please refers to this page for solution
  • Dolby Vision mkv support
  • "Keep Subtitles" at the homepage

Optimization

  • Fix Wrong transfer resolution when using 3x Super Resolution models
  • Fix missing subtitles in some cases
  • Fix low bitrates for NVENC encoders under crf mode
  • Fix crash of some cases
  • Improve 1-N Dedup mode on smoothness
  • Optimize selection for VFI, SR models and Graphic Cards selection
  • Optimize default settings
  • Optimize dynamic scale for VFI
  • Optimize RAM, VRAM usage
  • Fix other known issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1692081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link