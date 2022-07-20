SVFI 3.15 Updates

New Features
- Pro: New VFI Model for Anime: IFUNet，by SVFI Team, higher quality with slower speed
- Pro: New De-duplication mode for Anime: “Frame Re-distribution” mode，which is complimentary to “1-N” dedup modes, improving vfi performance of anime
- Pro: New mode for NCNN Super Resolution Models: TTA, which improves grain details of output
- New VFI Model for 3D Footage: IFRNet，A SOTA(for now hhh) vfi model.
- New VFI Model: NCNN DAIN. Herald of modern VFI. Notice that it consumes a lot of VRAM. If you encounters vkQueueSubmit Failed error, please refers to this page for solution
- Dolby Vision mkv support
- "Keep Subtitles" at the homepage
Optimization
- Fix Wrong transfer resolution when using 3x Super Resolution models
- Fix missing subtitles in some cases
- Fix low bitrates for NVENC encoders under crf mode
- Fix crash of some cases
- Improve 1-N Dedup mode on smoothness
- Optimize selection for VFI, SR models and Graphic Cards selection
- Optimize default settings
- Optimize dynamic scale for VFI
- Optimize RAM, VRAM usage
- Fix other known issues
