Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 20 July 2022

v0.1.7.3 Minor Updates

Build 9154918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

We did a small update

About v0.1.7.3 update.

  • Updates

  • A small amount of general and event rooms have been added.

  • Some event rooms have been modified.

  • Sets have been added: Aegis, Mammonism

  • The effect of the Alarm Clock Totem has been changed.

  • Charge 1 gem when entering a room that has not been cleared -> 15% chance to charge an additional active totem cooldown when clearing a room
  • The effect of the Call the Eagle Totem has been changed.
  • Flies the eagle forward. -> Marks all enemies within sight, removes marks when hitting marked enemies, and changes the hit to a Crit Hit
  • Fixed Thorn Armor Totem cooldown when dashing through a dead enemy while acquiring the Thorn Armor Totem.
  • Claw of the Plague Wolf Totem's chance has been reduced.
  • 20% -> 10%
  • Ominous Root Totem's chance has been reduced.
  • 10% -> 5%
  • Fixed some inventory and interaction UI colors.
  • Fixed an issue where pressing a key in 'Press Any Key' after death did not proceed.
  • Fixed low jump height when frame is low.
  • Fixed dash's distance changing intermittently.
  • Fixed an issue where the frame limit settings were reset when exiting the game.

Thank you.

