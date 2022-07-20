v0.1.7.3 Minor Updates

Hello.
We did a small update
About v0.1.7.3 update.
-
Updates
-
A small amount of general and event rooms have been added.
-
Some event rooms have been modified.
-
Sets have been added: Aegis, Mammonism
-
The effect of the Alarm Clock Totem has been changed.
- Charge 1 gem when entering a room that has not been cleared -> 15% chance to charge an additional active totem cooldown when clearing a room
- The effect of the Call the Eagle Totem has been changed.
- Flies the eagle forward. -> Marks all enemies within sight, removes marks when hitting marked enemies, and changes the hit to a Crit Hit
- Fixed Thorn Armor Totem cooldown when dashing through a dead enemy while acquiring the Thorn Armor Totem.
- Claw of the Plague Wolf Totem's chance has been reduced.
- 20% -> 10%
- Ominous Root Totem's chance has been reduced.
- 10% -> 5%
- Fixed some inventory and interaction UI colors.
- Fixed an issue where pressing a key in 'Press Any Key' after death did not proceed.
- Fixed low jump height when frame is low.
- Fixed dash's distance changing intermittently.
- Fixed an issue where the frame limit settings were reset when exiting the game.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update