 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ficket update for 20 July 2022

2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9154893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • 修复 steam 内置页面造成的崩溃
    • 在设置页面添加了是否应用 steam 内置页面的选项，默认关闭
    • steam 内置页面默认应用于游戏，游戏的画面是不停刷新的，
    • 所以 Ficket 内置 steam 页面就会出现各种问题
    • 若您需要 steam 的截图功能，请尝试是否默认可用，再决定是否启用
    • 启用 steam 内置页面会升高 cpu 占用率，有一定概率引起崩溃
    • 内置页面默认应用于游戏，很难调试，若本更新作用正常，今后该功能都会默认关闭
    • 请注意：设置需要提交并且重启应用生效

Changed files in this update

Depot 1634681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link