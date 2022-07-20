-
- 修复 steam 内置页面造成的崩溃
-
- 在设置页面添加了是否应用 steam 内置页面的选项，默认关闭
-
- steam 内置页面默认应用于游戏，游戏的画面是不停刷新的，
-
- 所以 Ficket 内置 steam 页面就会出现各种问题
-
- 若您需要 steam 的截图功能，请尝试是否默认可用，再决定是否启用
-
- 启用 steam 内置页面会升高 cpu 占用率，有一定概率引起崩溃
-
- 内置页面默认应用于游戏，很难调试，若本更新作用正常，今后该功能都会默认关闭
-
- 请注意：设置需要提交并且重启应用生效
Ficket update for 20 July 2022
2.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update