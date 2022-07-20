 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 20 July 2022

Update Notes for v0.80

Share · View all patches · Build 9154846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the road library (EasyRoads3D), fixing some rare stability issues in the level editor
  • Roads are now smoother when tilting is changing between markers - affected by angle threshold, changes the existing tracks, too
  • Removing second-to-last marker and undoing adding first markers and pit templates works again in the level editor
  • Team colors are now more visible even if there are lots of original paint commands
  • Fixed Esc not working as expected in the level editor when taking a level preview screenshot or when the UI is hidden (broken in v0.79)
  • Fixed client connection failing when host is at the session end state
  • Session stats now also show how many team points individual players gained in the previous event
  • Updated Unity version
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link