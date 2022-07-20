Update Notes for v0.80

- Updated the road library (EasyRoads3D), fixing some rare stability issues in the level editor
- Roads are now smoother when tilting is changing between markers - affected by angle threshold, changes the existing tracks, too
- Removing second-to-last marker and undoing adding first markers and pit templates works again in the level editor
- Team colors are now more visible even if there are lots of original paint commands
- Fixed Esc not working as expected in the level editor when taking a level preview screenshot or when the UI is hidden (broken in v0.79)
- Fixed client connection failing when host is at the session end state
- Session stats now also show how many team points individual players gained in the previous event
- Updated Unity version
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
