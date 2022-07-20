- Sauces can now be dispensed anywhere, not just onto existing foods.
- Dishes, ingredients, and cookware now fully exist before pulling them off the rack.
- Removed auto-centering of food in dishes and cookware, so you can compose your dishes more freely.
- Added option to disable VSync as a workarouund for a bug related to mice with high polling rates.
- Fixed a crash when tastelizing the garbage disposal.
Galactic Chef Playtest update for 20 July 2022
Galactic Chef 0.74
Patchnotes via Steam Community
