Galactic Chef Playtest update for 20 July 2022

Galactic Chef 0.74

Build 9154711

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sauces can now be dispensed anywhere, not just onto existing foods.
  • Dishes, ingredients, and cookware now fully exist before pulling them off the rack.
  • Removed auto-centering of food in dishes and cookware, so you can compose your dishes more freely.
  • Added option to disable VSync as a workarouund for a bug related to mice with high polling rates.
  • Fixed a crash when tastelizing the garbage disposal.

