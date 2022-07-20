 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 20 July 2022

V3.2.3 Experience Optimization

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When the display resolution is changed, the client dialog can adapt to its own position, and the problem that the window cannot be dragged back outside the display will no longer occur;

