Territory update for 20 July 2022

Territory – Hotfix 1.9.2.1 – Farm Save/Load Issues Fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9154670 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Planters now save and load correctly. Apologies I made a boo boo…
  • Planter Interaction when in 1st person mode.

Added

  • Strawberry and Blueberry Seed Extractor Recipes.

Changed

  • Plant water drain rates increased a bit.

