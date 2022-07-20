Territory – Hotfix 1.9.2.1 – Farm Save/Load Issues Fixed

Fixed
- Planters now save and load correctly. Apologies I made a boo boo…
- Planter Interaction when in 1st person mode.
Added
- Strawberry and Blueberry Seed Extractor Recipes.
Changed
- Plant water drain rates increased a bit.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update