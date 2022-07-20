Good vibrations update

- Added vibration support for gamepads
- AI is now a bit harder to beat when you are winning
- Spikes are now a little easier to perform
- Fixed an issue where time would slow after a smash
- Fixed an issue where time would slow after a player pauses the game
