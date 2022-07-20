 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kraken Smash: Volleyball update for 20 July 2022

Good vibrations update

Share · View all patches · Build 9154197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added vibration support for gamepads
  • AI is now a bit harder to beat when you are winning
  • Spikes are now a little easier to perform
  • Fixed an issue where time would slow after a smash
  • Fixed an issue where time would slow after a player pauses the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1391051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link