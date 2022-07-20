Minor Update #2

Update Patch for 1.1.1
Added - More Ink Cartridges in Hard Mode to save
Fixed - Unaccessible Interactions in Normal & Hard modes
Fixed - Collision Issues
Fixed - Main Menu using the wrong Title Card
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update Patch for 1.1.1
Added - More Ink Cartridges in Hard Mode to save
Fixed - Unaccessible Interactions in Normal & Hard modes
Fixed - Collision Issues
Fixed - Main Menu using the wrong Title Card
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update