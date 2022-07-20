 Skip to content

Avalanches update for 20 July 2022

Achieve this!

Share · View all patches · Build 9153859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Craft machine properly update resource list.
  • Added 6 clothes recipe at bench.
  • Added fake master key recipe ;)
  • 6 new achievements.
  • Death menu more accurate time when load save.
  • Avalanches snow can be digged.
  • Add cable item missing material.

