- Craft machine properly update resource list.
- Added 6 clothes recipe at bench.
- Added fake master key recipe ;)
- 6 new achievements.
- Death menu more accurate time when load save.
- Avalanches snow can be digged.
- Add cable item missing material.
Avalanches update for 20 July 2022
Achieve this!
