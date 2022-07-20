 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 20 July 2022

Alpha/Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.84.289.120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Camera rotation near mills and water mills will no longer cause nearby wild oats to flicker.
  • The land texture will no longer flicker when a shared block of fertile soil is covered by multiple ranges of effects from different fertilizers.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
  • Game Saves Compatibility
    In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
    We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
  • Warning
    In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

