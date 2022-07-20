Dota 2 update for 20 July 2022
ClientVersion 5367
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English, French, Greek, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Dutch, Finnish, Japanese, and Norwegian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Wings of the Fluttering Amethyst
English Localization
- DOTA_Profile_Tooltip_LifetimeGames:
Extra notes