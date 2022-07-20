Patch 1.0.69499

Hey everyone! 👋 We have a few updates and bug fixes for you! ♥
Cursed Sword
- The Enchanted Heartlight Sword weapon skin now uses a unique sound effect.
Pickups
- The audible distance where Clash Cola and Chompie Bar usage can be heard was slightly increased.
Monsters
- The volume of monster screams was slightly decreased.
Infrastructure
- Addressed some network infrastructure scaling issues.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the offscreen aura indicator for WART's Echolocation when using the Detect mutation did not change color when teens were armed.
- Fixed an issue where the emote wheel would not populate correctly when possessing a Doll when the Doll Master had no emotes equipped.
- Fixed an issue where Chromatic Aberration pools would occasionally appear smaller and thinner than intended.
- Fixed an issue where a match could sometimes grant a player progression multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where a single crafting skill check could give a player points multiple times.
