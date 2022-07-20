 Skip to content

Skinwalker Hunt update for 20 July 2022

v0.841 Japanese translation added & other improvements.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version v0.841 is now live.

Changelog:

  • Japanese translation added.
  • Player is now able to find glow stone on hidden level, that provides some light in very dark buildings.
  • Breakable vases now use pulse shader to indicate to player that those vases are breakable.
  • Improvements in English text. (Thanks to StormBaron for the help with this).
  • Black hole on hidden level now works differently.
  • Some changes on hidden level.
  • Many other small changes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Skinwalker Hunt Content Depot 993111
