v0.841 Japanese translation added & other improvements.

Version v0.841 is now live.
Changelog:
- Japanese translation added.
- Player is now able to find glow stone on hidden level, that provides some light in very dark buildings.
- Breakable vases now use pulse shader to indicate to player that those vases are breakable.
- Improvements in English text. (Thanks to StormBaron for the help with this).
- Black hole on hidden level now works differently.
- Some changes on hidden level.
- Many other small changes and improvements.
Changed files in this update