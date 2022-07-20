 Skip to content

GG-Party Playtest update for 20 July 2022

GG Party!!! Winner have a Winscreen now... XD

Last edited by Wendy

  • Port auf UE 5.0.3
  • TPShooter: UFO hat SFX
  • TPShooter: UFO fixed location
  • TPShooter: Character faster
  • Friend invite should work now. Need a test!
  • New Subwoofer in Menu and Lobby (Level Design)
  • New Win Screen / Level with laser VFX, Neon etc.
  • Win Screen (Party) (pre alpha). No text no characters, just a random party!

