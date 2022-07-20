- Port auf UE 5.0.3
- TPShooter: UFO hat SFX
- TPShooter: UFO fixed location
- TPShooter: Character faster
- Friend invite should work now. Need a test!
- New Subwoofer in Menu and Lobby (Level Design)
- New Win Screen / Level with laser VFX, Neon etc.
- Win Screen (Party) (pre alpha). No text no characters, just a random party!
GG-Party Playtest update for 20 July 2022
GG Party!!! Winner have a Winscreen now... XD
