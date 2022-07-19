 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 19 July 2022

V. 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9152565 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added level 94: some rolling hills
  • Added Radio Backrooms Studio
  • Added mice to level 1
  • Level 3 has new jumpscares
  • Added an FOJ outpost to level 3
  • Added functional computers to the end
  • Made level run longer
  • Level fun is completely revamped
  • Added bumpers to the radios
  • The Memory Worms in level 2 dark are faster
  • Fixed many bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link