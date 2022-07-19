- Added level 94: some rolling hills
- Added Radio Backrooms Studio
- Added mice to level 1
- Level 3 has new jumpscares
- Added an FOJ outpost to level 3
- Added functional computers to the end
- Made level run longer
- Level fun is completely revamped
- Added bumpers to the radios
- The Memory Worms in level 2 dark are faster
- Fixed many bugs
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 19 July 2022
V. 2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update