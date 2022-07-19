 Skip to content

Portal Defense update for 19 July 2022

Quick Patch

Fixed missing artwork in backgrounds
Removed store page idea and added a credits page instead
Added our logo in to flash before you start playing
Fixed the main menu select difficulty section

