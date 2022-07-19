Patch 1.0.9 - Baggage - Inventories Wiped

**
UPDATE TO INVENTORY SYSTEM
**
**
* THIS UPDATE WILL WIPE ALL YOUR INVENTORY AND CONTAINER ITEMS DUE TO THE REWORK, A NEW SAVE IS RECOMMENDED, I HAVE AS WELL MADE CHANGES TO HOPEFULLY STOP THIS IN THE FUTURE
**
- You can as well select 'Previous' in the beta branch so if you don't want your items wiped yet, you can go back to an old build and carry on playing as normal.
- I've gone through and updated the whole inventory system. I am hoping this will fix issues with the system (eg. ghost items).
- Further improvements I still need to include are crafting multiple items at once, auto stacking and ctrl click to container, etc.
- As well, this includes the ability to loot backpacks, secure/military containers and weapons straight from the ground without having to pick them up.
CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Basic horn sound added to vehicles (can attract zombies)
- Addition to vehicles that includes BLANK
CHANGES:
- Pausing the game actually pauses the game now
- Improvements to vehicle headlights, handling and braking
- More animal spawns
- Renamed Revolver speed loader to 'Revolver Cylinder'
- Zombie skins are slightly darker
- Item loot table slightly reduced chance of finding items, no change to airdrops or vendors
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed melee when in vehicle
- Fixed doors having UI show up however far away you are
- Fix to briefcase you cant open at 'Damaged Nuke'
- Fixed explosive barrel slowing vehicle down
- Fixed attachments of weapons showing when scoped in
Changed files in this update