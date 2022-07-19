 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 19 July 2022

5.502 No More Overlord Doubling

A variety of bugfixes and balance tweaks in this one, along with updates to Outguard Party, Classic Fusion, and other mods: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.502_No_More_Overlord_Doubling

One of the larger bugs this one fixes is "wow two AI Overlord Phase 2s appeared instead of one." That was a bug that was introduced over a really long period of time, in a really indirect fashion; it seems to have actually become extant in early July, but the groundwork to make it work was laid much longer ago. The most interesting question on that one is "why wasn't this extant prior to July?" which, even with code history, is actually hard to answer in this case.

More to come soon.
Enjoy!

