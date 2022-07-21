- Added a restart button to the Contracts pause and death menus;
- Adjusted colours in the main menu;
- Fixed a bug preventing certain users from earning achievements;
- Fixed a bug causing Party Mode leaderboards requiring an internet connection to appear;
- Fixed a bug causing layers to appear in Liv videos;
- Other minor fixes & improvements;
Pistol Whip update for 21 July 2022
Contracts Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
