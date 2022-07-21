 Skip to content

Pistol Whip update for 21 July 2022

Contracts Hotfix

Build 9151944

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a restart button to the Contracts pause and death menus;
  • Adjusted colours in the main menu;
  • Fixed a bug preventing certain users from earning achievements;
  • Fixed a bug causing Party Mode leaderboards requiring an internet connection to appear;
  • Fixed a bug causing layers to appear in Liv videos;
  • Other minor fixes & improvements;

