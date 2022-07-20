Spellslinger VR Update 0.2.0: The Mob Update

Greetings, Spellslingers! Our first update is ready for your enjoyment, and we really think some of these changes make a huge difference to the arena gameplay, as well as comfort of play in general! As you may have noticed, we've slowed down a bit on writing Devlogs, as we are now focusing more on developing content and releasing more news at once, especially news regarding current development instead of plans/goals like our previous Devlogs.

We'll start you off with the juicy details of the update, and then scroll down for more in-depth details on the new mob!

Added-

New Mob: Orb Walker. A quadrupedal, spider-like mob with stats and spawn rates similar to the dummy sack’s.

New Option: Arrange Runes as Cylinder. Pushes the runes to each side of the player a little further away to reduce accidental velocity-based gestures during large arm movements.

New Option: Toggle Sprint. Changes sprint input from holding the thumbstick down to toggling sprint on and off.

Changed-

AI can now jump over obstacles around the arena.

AI should no longer get stuck standing in place forever until spotting the player.

AI can now shoot projectiles. Only the Orb Walker is currently capable of this. While chasing their target, projectile-capable mobs will randomly move to a nearby location and attempt to fire a projectile. Projectile-capable mobs that are in melee range of their target will randomly choose between performing a melee or projectile attack.

AI now wait an average of 1 second less time between reaching their destination and starting to move towards a new one when wandering.

Adjusted the colors of the “front” and “back” runes to help players orient themselves.

Adjusted the minimum velocity required to register a velocity-based gesture, reducing accidental velocity-based gestures during large arm movements.

Fixed an issue that may have caused some users to experience poor hardware performance during the tutorial.

The game icon now displays correctly in Windows Explorer.

Removed-

Dummy Sack mobs no longer spawn in the arena.

New Mob: Orb Walker

Welcome the first post-launch addition to the Spellslinger VR mob roster! The Orb Walker is a quadrupedal, spider-like critter that is capable of both melee and ranged attacks. Weaker Orb Walkers have a slightly friendly, even inquisitive, appearance. As they grow in strength, their demeanor becomes a bit more sinister. Players will no longer be safe on high surfaces like rooftops with Orb Walkers around, as they will move around to position themselves for ranged attacks against distant foes.

The Orb Walker's stats and spawn rates are similar to the Dummy Sack's, who will no longer be spawning in the arena. We hope you all enjoy dishing out some spells against this new mob! Let us know what you think about it and the other changes coming with this update on our social media pages and Discord server!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Pq24XhwTpx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spellslingervr/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpellslingerVR