Territory update for 19 July 2022

Patch 1.0.4.

Patch 1.0.4.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates and Fixes

  • Fixing of crash when changing starting conditions on some maps fixed.
  • Unlocking of achievement in World of Giants fixed.
  • Small optimisation updates.
  • Small balancing updates.

