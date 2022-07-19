 Skip to content

Light Maze update for 19 July 2022

Build 9151623 · Last edited by Wendy

Added in a section select option so players can navigate to a specific color section. Green, White, Purple, Red, etc.

Added in confirmation to delete and reset data, just in case.

