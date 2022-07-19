2.4.0 The Start of Sound

I'm working a bit on the ambient sounds, it's my mini-focus in between bug fixes and finishing up the grasslands map. Hopefully you'll notice a bit more natural sounds in game!
Changes
- Suri tilted muzzle has been remade
- Tree Strait now has lamps!
- Added locusts to the grasslands and crickets to the forest
- Felis fluffy ears have been changed, one of the tufts pointy ears is no longer tufty at the tip
- Crispier stars
- Bug reporter is a tiny bit different.
- You should be able to hear wind in Primordial at all times instead of randomly.
Fixes
- No more slippin and sliding when you stop walking
- You shouldnt be allowed to log in when your main account data is empty. This is a start to figuring out whats going on with it.
- Swim animations were backwards. Fixed!
- Raptor feather markings are fixed for tail, crest, wings
Changed files in this update