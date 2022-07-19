 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 19 July 2022

2.4.0 The Start of Sound

2.4.0 The Start of Sound

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm working a bit on the ambient sounds, it's my mini-focus in between bug fixes and finishing up the grasslands map. Hopefully you'll notice a bit more natural sounds in game!

Changes

  • Suri tilted muzzle has been remade
  • Tree Strait now has lamps!
  • Added locusts to the grasslands and crickets to the forest
  • Felis fluffy ears have been changed, one of the tufts pointy ears is no longer tufty at the tip
  • Crispier stars
  • Bug reporter is a tiny bit different.
  • You should be able to hear wind in Primordial at all times instead of randomly.

Fixes

  • No more slippin and sliding when you stop walking
  • You shouldnt be allowed to log in when your main account data is empty. This is a start to figuring out whats going on with it.
  • Swim animations were backwards. Fixed!
  • Raptor feather markings are fixed for tail, crest, wings

